As of 4:30PM Wednesday: Another cloudy day in the CSRA with temperatures in the mid to low 80s upper 70s. The cloud coverage helped us stay cooler today, as did the showers earlier, but the moisture was still very high. As a result the heat index was in the low 90s to upper 80s in many places across the CSRA. There are a few showers still around now, but they will likely clear out by around 7pm.

The rest of the week, doesn’t look to be as stormy and rainy as we have seen these last few days. While we will likely see some activity, it wont be as widespread, so you wont have to cancel your plans! It will still be cloudy, which means that the cooler temperatures will stick around, but so too will the mugginess.