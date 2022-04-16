As of 7:30AM Saturday: A cloudy but warm start to the day in the CSRA. Temperatures are in the mid 50s lower 60s, but they will rise into the upper 70s for the afternoon, even with the showers. This system will have heavy rain, and a few isolated thunderstorms. Luckily things don’t look like they will become severe, even though we are still in a marginal risk for severe weather.

We have more showers for Easter luckily they wont be until much later in the day, so your plans for Easter morning and afternoon should go off without a hitch! Temperatures will remain in the 70s but we will cool off even more for Monday.