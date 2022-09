As of 4:30PM Thursday: We were safe from the afternoon storms and showers, but a few could still pop up later on this evening. The big days for rain and storms, are going to be tomorrow and Saturday, as a cold front gets closer to us. We expect cloudy skies, and heavy rain, but there is some good news. Most of these storms and showers will be very early in the morning, and then fairly late into the night. The actual daytime, should just be cloudy, and once again below average for temperature!