A Rainy and Cloudy Start To the Work Week…

As of 6:15PM Sunday- Today was another mostly dry day. We had partly cloudy skies and warm and muggy temperatures reaching the upper 80s. We have the rain chance at 20% tonight due to the possibility of a stray shower along the Northwest and Central CSRA during the overnight hours.

The rain chances increase as we go into the start of the work week due to a frontal passage. Models are still changing, so its uncertain exactly how much rain we will see, but as of now, Tuesday looks like our wettest day. For the entire week, rain chances are fairly high so expect scattered showers with a few thunderstorms. There is a chance of showers even through the night and mornings. Rain accumulation will be higher in the northern CSRA. High temperatures will begin to drop off to the low 80s and upper 70s by the end of the week. The good news is with all the rain, the pollen will be taking a break, as the rain precipitates the floating allergens out of the air.