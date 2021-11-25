A quick shower Friday AM, then sunshine by midday. – Check out your forecast

A cold front will move through the CSRA overnight, expect a few showers in the morning if you’re heading out to do some shopping. The front will move to the East and we’ll see breezy conditions through afternoon with lots of sunshine. The rest of the Thanksgiving weekend will be super.
Here’s your forecast:
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, a few scattered showers. Low: 45 Rain chance: 20%
Friday: Early morning showers, then clearing, breezy and cooler. High: 63 Rain chance: 20%
Friday night: Clear and cold. Low: 30
Saturday: Sunny. High: 62
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 64