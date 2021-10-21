A passing cold front give us some showers…Sun returns Friday. – Check out your forecast

A cold front will move through the CSRA by Friday morning. This will give us a few showers overnight, then back to more sunshine for your Friday afternoon through the weekend! We’ll have another lovely weekend with great fall temperatures. Changes are coming next week as we’ll watch a few systems that could come our way increasing the rain chances early next week and late next week as well. Something we’ll be watching closely.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy with a scattered showers overnight. Low: 60 Rain chance: 20%

Friday: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing skies before Noon. Sunshine and nice! High: 80

Friday night: Clear and chilly. Low: 49

Saturday: Sunny. High: 78

Sunday: Sunny. High: 80