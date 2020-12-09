A nice warm up underway with 70 degree temps coming! – Click here for your forecast

Weather

by: Chief Meteorologist Tim Miller

Posted: / Updated:

We have some super late Fall weather with a little warmer temperatures each day through Sunday. A cold front will move into the CSRA by late Sunday, this will give us a chance of showers Sunday night through Monday. Some models develop another Low pressure system to our South on Monday that would bring a good deal of rain to us. I’m not sold on that playing out yet, its something we’ll be watching over the next few days. Until then, our warm temps are a gift from Santa!

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Clear, not as cold. Low 35

Thursday: Mostly sunny, nice! High 67

Thursday night: Fair. Low 42

Friday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 70

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories