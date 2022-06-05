As of 6:30PM Sunday- It was a mostly sunny day, with temperatures in the upper 80s lower 90s. Tonight, isolated showers are possible in our Southeastern counties, but overall keeping rain chances under 20%. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight, and the humidity will stay low, which will allow temperatures to drop into the low 60s. Isolated shower chances are low for Monday as well. Temperatures will rise by a couple degrees each day this week, with 90 on Monday and mid 90s to finish off the week. The humidity will also rise, staying comfortable on Monday, but then getting muggier as we get further into the week. Storms become more likely by Wednesday with rain chances continuing until the weekend.