As of 4:30PM Friday: It was another hot one out there today in the CSRA, but we are seeing some relief. After this front finally pushes further toward the Atlantic, we will get much cooler. Temperatures will drop from the mid to upper 90s to the mid to upper 80s from today into tomorrow. While we do have a few showers and storms to come through today and tomorrow, they should also help to cool off some of our areas. Over all the weekend is looking fantastic, with only a sea breeze front bringing in a few isolated showers once more for tomorrow evening.

After that sea breeze passes by Sunday and the start of the work week will be amazing. We are going to slowly warm back up again, but we should cool off again after the middle of week. Another summer like pattern will settle in along a cold front, which should cool us off for next weekend.