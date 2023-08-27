Sunday Morning Update: One more toasty, hot day and then we’re on the road to relief!

Parts of Aiken, Barnwell and Bamberg counties picked up some rain this morning and patchy fog is present across the eastern CSRA limiting visibility. Conditions will improve later this morning and we will wrap up the weekend with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s! The heat advisory continues until 8pm for the western CSRA. Later this afternoon, clouds will increase and showers and storms will start to fire up. You can expect scattered storms throughout the evening and overnight hours. We are at a marginal risk for severe weather today, with the main threats being heavy rain, flooding, and gusty winds.

This unsettled pattern continues into the new week as a weak cold front stalls out over the southeast. Below average temperatures are on the way along with much needed rain! We’re keeping an eye on the Gulf of Mexico, as what is now Tropical Depression 10, will soon become our next named tropical storm and impact our forecast mid week. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!