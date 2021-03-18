A Mix of sun & clouds with cool early Spring temperatures on the way. – What to expect

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- The World Meteorological Organization has decided to make some major changes when it comes to naming tropical cyclones during hurricane season.

The organization's Hurricane Committee announced Wednesday that the Greek alphabet will no longer be used to name tropical cyclones. The Greek alphabet was used whenever the annual list of tropical cyclone names was exhausted for the year before the end of hurricane season. That's happened twice in the past 15 years in the Atlantic basin -- once in 2005 and again during last year's hyperactive 2020 hurricane season.