A Mix of sun & clouds with cool early Spring temperatures on the way. – What to expect

Much cooler temperatures are expected for your Friday through the weekend. It will continue to be breezy tonight into Friday. Sunshine in the morning will give way to clouds by afternoon. Another shot of cooler air for Saturday (First Day of Spring) with Highs near 60. More sunshine for Sunday and a bit warmer.
Here’s your forecast:
Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy. Low: 48
Friday: Mostly sunny early, clouds by afternoon. Cooler. High: 68
Friday night: Clear and chilly. Low: 36
Saturday: Partly sunny and cool. High: 59
Sunday: Sunny. High: 63