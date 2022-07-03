As of 6:30PM Sunday- We are still in marginal risk for severe weather this evening, and we have seen many severe storms already. Remember to head inside immediately if you hear thunder or see lightning, regardless of if it’s a severe storm or not. Tonight will be hot with temperatures in the 80s but feeling like 90+. The storms and showers should taper off around sundown, so fireworks should still be able to happen later tonight.

Typical July weather sticks around for the rest of Independence Day Weekend and all of next week, with little changes. Isolated to scattered storms will be possible each day, and there will be a brief spike in temperatures by the end of the week. Highs will not surpass the mid 90s, but it will be humid with all the moisture around. The heat index will be around 105 degrees, so heat advisories are possible in parts of the CSRA. There will not be much heat relief from the rain, since coverage will not be widespread.