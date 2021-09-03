A lovely Labor Day weekend is here! Super temperatures! – Take a look

High pressure and dry air over the CSRA this Labor Day weekend will give us a super forecast! In fact, my thinking is we’ll see some of the coolest air since late Spring as lows will drop to the middle to upper 50s tonight. We’ll continue with low humidity Saturday and Sunday. A cold front will move through late on Monday…this will give us a chance of just a few showers. Warmer for Sunday and Monday with highs in the lower 90s. Humidity and rain chance will increase next week.
Here’s your forecast:
Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 58
Saturday: Sunny. High: 89
Saturday night: Clear and pleasant. Low: 63
Sunday: Sun and clouds. High: 92
Labor Day Monday: Partly sunny, hot with a late day shower. High: 93 Rain chance: 30%