A lovely Labor Day weekend is here! Super temperatures! – Take a look

AIKEN, S.C./AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) -- Thousands of people are on the waiting list for a kidney transplant. An Aiken pastor is one of them.

Some would say he's helping to save lives from the pulpit but now, he's looking for a donor to help save his life. Pastor Michael O'Neal has faced a life of high blood pressure and diabetes and COVID caused a major issue. "My bout with COVID and pneumonia did a number on the kidneys," he told NewsChannel 6's Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk. "I went to the hospital in reference to kidney stones, it pretty much pulled my kidney percentage down all the way to like 4%. And it was a very much need then for me to seek some type of dialysis treatment to be able to continue functioning," he recalled.