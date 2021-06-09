A little hotter and drier tomorrow. – What to expect.

A touch drier air will move in for Thursday, look for only isolated late day showers and thunderstorms, for the most part we’ll remain hot, humid and dry. The Bermuda High pressure moves in for Friday and Saturday, this will bring abundant moisture back to the CSRA and a better chance of late day storms. Drier air looks to return by Sunday into next week. Highs will continue to be at or just above the normal High of 90.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 70

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with isolated showers and thunderstorms. High: 93 Rain chance: 20%

Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low: 70

Friday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. High: 92 Rain chance: 40%