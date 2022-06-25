As of 6:30PM Saturday- This Saturday morning is started out warm, muggy, and a bit cloudy. As expected the clouds broke apart and lead to a mostly sunny afternoon with temperatures in the low 90s. More clouds are on the way for this evening, but the humidity will stay a little lower. Temperatures will remain in the lower 90s for tomorrow, and warm up into the mid 90s for Monday, before a front comes through and cools us off once again.

We have a pattern change next week. With the coming cold front temperatures will drop into the upper 80s for the middle of the week, followed by low 90s. Isolated to scattered storms will occur throughout the week as the front stalls to our south. This will help with our drought in the CSRA.