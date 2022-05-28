As of 9:00AM Saturday: A clear, warm, and calm start to Memorial Day Weekend. Temperatures started in the upper 60s, and will get into the mid to upper 80s for this afternoon. Skies will remain clear all day, and all night! We really couldn’t ask for better conditions especially with how cloudy and rainy the last few days were.

Temperatures will continue to climb, with the only outlier being Memorial Day itself, where clouds will build and as a result, cool us off just a touch. Either way we will be above average in the 90s. These temperatures will last all through the week and only end when we get storms next weekend.