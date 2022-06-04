As of 10:15PM Saturday- A Stationary front is just to the south of us, which fired up some storms along our southern counties earlier this evening. The last of these showers are now dying away temperatures were well below average settling into the low to mid 80s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, with an isolated shower possible but not likely. It will be slightly warmer, in the upper 80s. Each day this week, temperatures will rise. By the middle of the week, highs will be back in the mid 90s. Isolated storm chances return on Wednesday and stick around through the weekend.