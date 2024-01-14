Sunday Morning Update: A chilly start with a little cloud cover this morning, but the rest of the day is just about the best January can offer! Clouds will clear out and we will get to enjoy an abundance of sunshine and temperatures right at average. Some spots may reach temperatures in the lower 60s!

The best news- we will see an end to the gusty winds! Winds will be much calmer with speeds categorized as only light to breezy for the next several days. We will end the weekend dry, but clouds will start to increase Monday, with our next chance of rain coming in on Tuesday.