As of 8AM Thursday: Current conditions include temperatures in the 70s, calm winds, and fog. Limited visibility throughout much of the CSRA will make for a tricky morning commute, so be sure to be cautious when out on the roads!

Once the fog burns off later this morning, we will have a typical summer day with a mix of sun and clouds and sticky hot temps. There’s a slight chance of some spotty afternoon showers, but for the most part, today will stay dry. Moving into the weekend, there’s a better chance of afternoon storms and a continued stretch of highs in the lower 90s.