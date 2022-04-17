As of 7:30AM Sunday: A cloudy, foggy, and warm start to the day in the CSRA. Temperatures are in the low 60s, but they will rise into the upper 70s for the afternoon. We will have another dose of heavy rain later this evening, and a few isolated thunderstorms are very possible. There is a marginal risk once again for severe weather, but it is only for our southwest counties.

We have another dose of showers and some isolated storms Monday, with no risk for severe weather. Temperatures will drop dramatically, with highs in the mid to low 60s. Luckily the rest of the work week will be sunny, and will get warmer with each passing day.