Wednesday Morning Update:

The morning commute is less than ideal with wet roads and patchy dense fog in portions of the CSRA. Visibility has been as low as 1/4 mile this morning, but we should start seeing improvements later this morning as the fog burns off. Clouds will stick around for most of the day, but there will be some gradual clearing and the potential to see a glimpse of some long awaited sunshine late this afternoon. Temperatures will remain above average with highs in the mid to upper 60s today, before we start to feel the effects of cooler, drier air at the end of the week.