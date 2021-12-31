A Foggy and Cloudy Day in The CSRA

As of 7:00AM Friday: Happy New Years Eve everyone, and a cloudy and foggy one it is! We are in a Dense Fog Advisory for McCormick, Lincoln, Wilkes, Hancock, Taliaferro, McDuffie, Columbia, Aiken, Richmond, Burke, Barnwell, and Bamberg Counties, until 9AM Today. A lot of moisture has flown in since yesterday, and we are likely to contain that until at least after the cold front sweeps through Sunday. Temperatures today are going to be very warm, with upper 50s to start today, and mid to upper 70s in the afternoon.

While the next few days should have only a slight chance of showers, Sunday is shaping up to have the potential for thunderstorms, some of which could be severe. We are under marginal risk across the entire CSRA, and have issued a Vipir 6 Alert Day. At the very least we could see flooding due to heavy rainfall in the area. The storms are expected to come through around 9AM but stick around well into the afternoon.