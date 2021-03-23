A few showers Wednesday AM, temps start going up! – What to expect. Check here

We’ll have to dodge some showers tomorrow off to work and school. Mix of Sun and clouds through the day with Highs in the middle 70s. Look for much warmer conditions Thursday through the weekend. A cold front will be here by Friday with a chance of late day showers and thunderstorms.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 55

Wednesday: Scattered showers in the morning through midday. Then a mix of sun and clouds. High: 77

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low: 58

Thursday: Partly sunny, very warm. High: 86