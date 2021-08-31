A few showers tonight and Wednesday, then drier, less humid! – What to expect

We’ll see a few showers tonight and some leftover showers for Wednesday as the last bit of Ida moves out and away. A cold front will swing through the CSRA late tomorrow night, this will bring us much drier air and super temperatures. We’ll still see lower 90s for the weekend, however with the humidity nearly gone it won’t feel so yucky! Plus, dry air cools down quickly…we could see lows in the lower 60s by the weekend! Get ready for a lovely Labor Day weekend!

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Scattered showers, maybe an isolated storm, nothing severe. Low: 72 Rain chance: 40%

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds, scattered morning showers and a few in the afternoon, breezy. High: 88 Rain chance: 40%

Wednesday night: Clear, less humid. Low: 69

Thursday: Sunny, less humid. High: 89