A few more storms tonight

by: Chief Meteorologist

Good Monday evening, Chief Meteorologist Tim Miller with a look at our forecast.

Still have scattered showers and thunderstorms around the CSRA until around 11PM. Some storms will produce heavy rain and frequent lightning. Once the storms move out things will be warm and muggy through the rest of the night.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Any showers and storms will end, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows upper 60s to the North lower 70s elsewhere.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a good chance of late day showers and thunderstorms. Some with heavy rain and gusty winds. Highs lower 90s. Rain chance 50%

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. Some could be strong with heavy rain and gusty winds. Highs lower 90s. Rain chance 60%

