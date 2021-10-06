A Few More Days of the Rain…

As of 5PM Wednesday- Another very rainy day its been! We had a few thunderstorms and pockets of heavy rain, but for the most part its been fairly light. We still haven’t had any flash flooding and these storms have not been severe. Temperatures briefly reached the low 80s but are now in the 70s for pretty much all of the CSRA.

Today was our wettest day out of the week, so for tomorrow, rain coverage will be lower. Rain chances will be between 40-50% until Saturday, so there will be periods of no rain and sunshine. By Sunday, those skies will begin to clear and we will dry out. Good news for the rest of the week- there will be a lot of sunshine and no rain. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80s all week.