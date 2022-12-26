Clouds increasing tonight ahead of a weak disturbance off to our west. As it moves our way a few in the northern CSRA may see a few flakes in the air overnight into the morning…and only a few! No issue from this system as we have way too much dry air overhead. Skies will start to clear by noon tomorrow and we’ll be a bit warmer with Highs near 50 degrees. Things will start to get much warmer as we approach New Years with highs in the 60s to near 70 for New Years Day! I’m expecting a better chance of rain New Year Eve day into the the night.