Saturday Morning Update: The first weekend of September is going to be a great one! We’ve got the kick off of college football, holiday travel, outdoor gatherings, and much more. The great news is the weather is going to be fantastic for all your plans! Some fair weather clouds will stick around for the first part of the day, but thanks to high pressure to our north, the skies will be mostly sunny for the rest of the weekend.

We’re looking at below average temperatures, lots of sunshine, and lower humidity. Be safe and enjoy your Saturday!