As of 8AM Friday: TGIF! We’ve almost made it to the weekend! After hearing the same message all week, it should come as no shock that again, today will be hot and humid with a chance of afternoon showers/storms. You can expect temperatures in the mid 90s and heat index values up to 100. This afternoon, showers/storms will be very isolated in nature and nothing severe is expected throughout the weekend. Stay cool!
A Familiar Forecast for Friday- Hot, Humid & Possible PM Storms
by: Sherrie Shealy
