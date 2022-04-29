As of 4:30PM Friday: A cloudier day in the CSRA but still gorgeous. Temperatures were on average in the lower 80s today. We should be warmer than average tonight and tomorrow morning in the upper 50s. Clouds will clear up a little tonight, leading to mostly sunny skies to start Saturday. However, clouds will come and go throughout the day, and maybe even bring a stray light shower or drizzle. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80s tomorrow, but will continue to rise over the course of the next few days, and into the work week.

This weekend is going to be great at least for Saturday. We could see a stray light shower or drizzle with a few clouds, but it will mostly be humid. Sunday will be sunny to start, but heavy showers, and a few storms will pass by for Sunday. These will be isolated so no need to cancel your Sunday plans, just have a plan B.