A cool start to the first day of Spring! Your weekend forecast. – Check it out

Spring officially starts tomorrow, however it won’t feel much like it, as Northeast winds will continue to bring in chilly air and clouds will move in from the Atlantic for Saturday and Sunday. This will hold temperatures in the 50s Saturday and a bit warmer Sunday with lower 60s. We’ll start a warming trend by Monday with the 70s returning to the forecast my mid week.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy and chilly. Low: 38

Saturday: Partly sunny, breezy and cool. High: 58

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy with an isolated showers possible. Low: 40

Sunday: Partly sunny. High: 64