AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) --- Many people in Aiken are making their list and checking it twice ahead of Thanksgiving. Hundreds of people visited the local Walmart to pick up last-minute items.

"The shelves were they were pretty well stocked, so I was satisfied with the selection," shopper Erria Daniels told NewsChannel 6's Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk about the store.