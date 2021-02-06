A cold rain continues tonight, sun returns by Sunday afternoon. – What to expect

Low pressure will move across the CSRA overnight, ahead of the Low will be widespread showers and rain, along with a Northeast wind, it will feel wet, cold and just raw! Rain will end by 2AM. Expect just light showers through early Sunday morning before High pressure moves in and skies will clear by late afternoon. We’ll see mostly sunny skies for Monday with clouds increasing late with the next storm system moving in by Tuesday. It’s still looking like an unsettled week ahead, however temperatures will remain at or a little above normal until late next week when a shot of colder air moves in. How long the cold air will be here and just how cold it will get remains “up in the air” (thought you’d like that one) this is something we’ll be watching closely as we get closer to the weekend.

Here’s your Vipir Alert Forecast:

Tonight: Periods of showers and rain, breezy and cold. Low 40. Rain chance 100%

Sunday: Mostly cloudy early, clearing skies by afternoon. High 59.

Sunday night: Clear Low: 36

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 60