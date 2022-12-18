As of 8 AM Sunday: It’s a cold start to the day as most places in the CSRA are waking up to temperatures right at the freezing mark. Sunshine returns and we will warm into the lower 50s. Enjoy the clear skies and sun today, because late Monday, clouds and rain return and stick around for most of the week.

Wednesday marks the first day of Winter and we have a fitting forecast! It will be a cold week with daily high and low temperatures well below average with low temperatures dipping into the lower 20s by next weekend.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend and stay warm!