Saturday Morning Update: Some showers moved through early this morning, but now only cloudy skies remain. Be cautious on your morning commute as the roads are wet and several areas will have patchy fog, limiting visibility for the next couple of hours. The good news is there will be clearing this afternoon and we will get to see some sunshine! Temperatures will be right at average for this time of year, ranging from the upper 70s to low 80s.

It’s the opening weekend for several local fairs and festivals, so get out there and enjoy a “fairly good” day!