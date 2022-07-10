As of 7:30AM Sunday: A cloudy start to the day this Sunday, with a few sprinkles here and there, but more rain is to come later for the afternoon. Temperatures this morning were in the mid 70s with the dewpoints in the mid 70s as well. This means very sticky and humid conditions for the day today. Luckily with the cooler temperatures thanks to that cold front, the heat index will only be in the upper 90s instead of the 100s. Showers and storms are likely this late afternoon, with more moisture and the lift from the cold front still overhead. These should start around 3pm, and could last into the night around 10pm.

These conditions will last for much of the week, with Wednesday being the only day closer to average. Even with these cooler temperatures, the humidity will still be high, so we will still be feeling in the 90s with the heat index. It could be worse, last week we were dealing with 110s!