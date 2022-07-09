As of 9:30PM: A Cloudy start to the day, but some sun did poke through around 9AM. The clouds will return though as a cold front gets ever closer to us. With the front, heat and moisture are trapped, so it will feel very uncomfortable out there today. Temperatures will be in the low 90s, with the feels like temperature around 105. The front will also bring a few showers and storms for the morning, and another dose of stronger storms and showers for the afternoon and evening. We are in marginal risk for severe weather, but without the instability from prolonged sunshine, we should be safe from any major severe weather.

Once the front does pass over us, things will get cooler, but the moisture will remain the same. This means for Sunday and Monday temperatures will be in the 80s, but it will still feel like we are in the 90s. With low pressure being in the area, we could even see some strong storms for Sunday as well.