A Cloudy and Rainy Day, But the Sun Returns Sunday!

As of 8AM Saturday: A cloudy and rainy start to the day, with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. The rain will continue all day long, but really focus on the southern counties, with Allendale, Screven, Bamberg, and Barnwell, really getting the worst of it. Rainfall totals are expected to be around half an inch in those areas, with a little higher than a third of an inch for the rest of the CSRA. Temperatures today aren’t expected to get much higher than what we are around now. Mid to lower 50s are expected.

Big changes are coming to start the work week, we should be clearer, and warmer, finally getting back to average in the low 70s. We could even stretch all the way into the upper 70s by mid week!