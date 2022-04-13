As of 6:30PM Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds today, but still a toasty one with temperatures in the low 80s. Temperatures will stay warm tonight in the upper 50s lower 60s. Moisture is building with that front approaching, luckily for us it will weaken as it gets closer. We have the potential for a few storms tomorrow, with the entire CSRA being in marginal risk for severe weather for tomorrow afternoon and evening. That being said, they aren’t likely to be very strong, just heavy pockets of rain with gusty winds, and some thunder and lightning.

A rainy and cloudy Easter weekend is in store for us, with a very cool aftermath. Temperatures will likely be back into the 60s as we head into next work week.