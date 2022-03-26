As of 6:30PM Saturday- All counties are under a Red Flag Warning (Fire Weather Warning) until 8PM. Also, several counties are under either a Wind Advisory until 8PM or a Lake Wind Advisory until 11PM. The takeaway for the rest of the day is to bring anything inside that could blow away, stay off the water, drive carefully, and do not burn outside. Fires can spread rapidly today due to gusty winds and low relative humidity. Also be aware that winds could blow trees down and cause power outages. We made it to the upper 60s today with the upper 30s expected for tonight into tomorrow morning. With winds still on the stronger side tomorrow morning, wind chills are expected in the low 30s upper 20s.

Tomorrow will be just as sunny as today, with a few afternoon clouds and temperatures similar to today. It will still be windy with gusts up to 20 mph and relative humidity remaining low. It’s possible that the weather alerts today could be extended into tomorrow.

Temperatures will warm up in the beginning of the week into the upper 70s and 80s. Our next rain maker will come Thursday with thunderstorms expected. Rain chances continue into next weekend.