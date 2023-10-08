Sunday Morning Update: Brrr! We’re waking up Sunday morning to much cooler conditions than the day before! Thanks to the passing cold front ushering in a dry, cool air mass, temperatures dipped into the low 40s and even upper 30s in a couple of spots in the CSRA. We will gradually warm into the 50s later this morning and into the 60s by lunch time.

Winds will be light and sunshine abundant today, but temperatures will stay below average coming in right at 70 degrees for the high. Perfect conditions to get outside and celebrate the season! Tonight will once again be on the cool side with clear skies and lows in the 40s.