A chilly, raw rain on the way. Something we are watching closely. – What to expect

A vigorous storm system will be moving in from the West tomorrow. Showers will move in late Thursday with widespread rain as Low pressure moves over us Friday. The Low will bring in colder air to the surface, so I’m not expecting us to get out of the 40s much of the day. As the Low moves to the East, there could be just enough cold air for a “flake or two” of snow mixed with the rain in the far Northern part of Saluda county Friday night. It would be just that…a flake! Again, it would not surprise me, but its nothing to get excited about! We’ll break out of the clouds by Saturday afternoon and have a nice weekend before another chance of showers early next week.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 34

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers late. High 58

Thursday night: Cloudy with scattered showers. Low: 40

Friday: Cloudy with periods of showers and rain. Breezy and chilly. High 49. Rain chance 80%