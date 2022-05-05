As of 7:30AM Thursday: A wonderful start to the day in the CSRA. Temperatures are in the low 60s. There is patchy fog in some areas, but overall it is a nice morning, and it will be an overall nice day. It will, however, feel like the summer still. We expect to get to the low 90s, and we will be muggy the entire time we do it. Luckily for us the chance of showers and storms are much lower than they have been. This is sadly, not the case for tomorrow.

We have issued an Alert day for tomorrow afternoon as we are under slight risk for severe weather tomorrow. Storms are likely to start around 3PM for Lincolnton to Crawfordville. Storms become more wide spread in the evening reaching Augusta around 5PM. We have a risk for hail and damaging winds, but heavy rain is our main concern. The threat for tornadoes is low, but sadly it is not zero.