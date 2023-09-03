Sunday Morning Update: Waking up to temperatures in the upper 50s this morning was a treat! Would you believe that Augusta was the coolest city in the contiguous US during Good Morning Augusta?? Not something we see very often! Thanks to high pressure overhead, we will have bright sunny days, and clear cool nights for the next several days. The weather is perfect for any outdoor activity: boating, golfing, or attending the last home game of the season for the GreenJackets!

Enjoy a beautiful Sunday and this stretch of dry days with below average temperatures before we start warming up late next week.