A Break From The Rain Today, More Rain On The Way

As of 5PM Thursday: Another cloudy day in the CSRA, but not as wet, with only a light mist throughout the day at most. Temperatures were suppressed again today, not breaking out of the mid 50s. We shouldn’t cool off that much for our lows tonight, sticking in the mid 40s. A jacket will be needed for the rest of the day, and a rain jacket for tomorrow.

We have two more days left of rain, a slight chance tomorrow, with a few scattered showers. Saturday will be the biggest day, a grand finale even. With the potential of storms, and even a slight threat for severe storms in the northwestern counties. We aren’t expecting anything to be severe, but the threat is there, and we do expect some thunder and lightning. Once that is gone we will be back in the sunshine and even the 70s as we warm back above average.