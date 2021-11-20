A Break From the Chill, But it Comes Crashing Down!

As of 6:15PM Saturday- Temperatures dropped as low as 29 degrees in Saluda this morning, and the rest were in the low 30s. far today. We reached the low 60s today, but we do have another warm up on the way for tonight into tomorrow. We should be in the lower 40s tonight, with partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow, we will be slightly warmer with partly cloudy skies. Clouds continue to build in the area ahead of a front which will pass Monday morning. Expect light rain showers Monday morning, and then clearing skies behind the front. Temperatures will drop significantly into the mid 50s as highs on Tuesday and lows in the upper 20s. We have issued an Alert Day for Monday night into Tuesday morning, and Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. It’s likely we will have another Freeze Warning Monday and Tuesday through the night and early morning hours. Stay with us for updates.