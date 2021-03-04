A bit of cooler the next few days.-What to expect, check here

A cold front has moved through the CSRA today, cooler air will filter in for tomorrow with Highs in the 60s. Clouds and still cooler for Saturday, then we’ll start a big warming trend Sunday through much of next week. A system will scoot to our South Saturday, this will give us the clouds and perhaps an isolated shower or two in the southern CSRA, however I’m going to keep us dry for now as we’ll have plenty of dry air in place.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Low 38

Friday: Mostly sunny, with increasing clouds by afternoon. High: 65

Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low: 42

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, cool. High: 58

Sunday: Sunny. High: 65