The center of Tropical Storm Philippe is
located near latitude 17.6 North, longitude 52.7 West. Philippe is
moving toward the west near 12 mph, and a westward to
west-northwestward motion is expected over the next few days.
Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts.
Gradual weakening is forecast during the next few days.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles
from the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1003 mb.
Central Tropical Atlantic (AL91):
Showers and thunderstorms continue to show signs of organization
in association with an area of low pressure located roughly halfway
between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles.
Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for
development, and a tropical depression or storm is expected to form
in the next day or so while the system moves west-northwestward
across the central tropical Atlantic. Additional information on this
system, including gale warnings, can be found in High Seas Forecasts
issued by the National Weather Service.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…high…90 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…high…90 percent.