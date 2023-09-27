The center of Tropical Storm Philippe is

located near latitude 17.6 North, longitude 52.7 West. Philippe is

moving toward the west near 12 mph, and a westward to

west-northwestward motion is expected over the next few days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts.

Gradual weakening is forecast during the next few days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles

from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1003 mb.

Central Tropical Atlantic (AL91):

Showers and thunderstorms continue to show signs of organization

in association with an area of low pressure located roughly halfway

between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles.

Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for

development, and a tropical depression or storm is expected to form

in the next day or so while the system moves west-northwestward

across the central tropical Atlantic. Additional information on this

system, including gale warnings, can be found in High Seas Forecasts

issued by the National Weather Service.