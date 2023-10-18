East of the Windward Islands (AL94):

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a broad area of low

pressure located about 850 miles east of the Windward Islands

continue to show signs of organization, however it is not yet clear

if the system has a well-defined surface circulation. Environmental

conditions are expected to remain conducive for additional

development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the

next day or so while the system moves westward to west-northwestward

across the western tropical Atlantic toward the Lesser Antilles.

Interests in the Lesser Antilles should monitor the progress of this

system, and watches may be required for some of the islands later

today. Additional information, including storm warnings, can be

found in High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service.

Regardless of development, this system has the potential to bring

gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and flooding to portions of the Lesser

Antilles beginning Friday.

Formation chance through 48 hours…high…80 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days…high…80 percent.