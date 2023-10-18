East of the Windward Islands (AL94):
Showers and thunderstorms associated with a broad area of low
pressure located about 850 miles east of the Windward Islands
continue to show signs of organization, however it is not yet clear
if the system has a well-defined surface circulation. Environmental
conditions are expected to remain conducive for additional
development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the
next day or so while the system moves westward to west-northwestward
across the western tropical Atlantic toward the Lesser Antilles.
Interests in the Lesser Antilles should monitor the progress of this
system, and watches may be required for some of the islands later
today. Additional information, including storm warnings, can be
found in High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service.
Regardless of development, this system has the potential to bring
gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and flooding to portions of the Lesser
Antilles beginning Friday.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…high…80 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…high…80 percent.