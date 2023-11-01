Central Caribbean Sea (AL97):
Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the central Caribbean
Sea are associated with a trough of low pressure. Environmental
conditions could become a little more conducive for development in a
day or two, and a tropical depression could form when the system
moves over the southwestern Caribbean Sea during the latter part of
this week. Regardless of development, this system has the potential
to produce heavy rains over portions of Central America late this
week and into the weekend.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…medium…50 percent.